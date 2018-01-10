Land Rover Begins Restoration of First Series 1 Ever Seen by Public

Jaguar Land Rover Classic Works is celebrating the company's 70th anniversary by restoring one of the first two Series 1s ever seen by the public.

This truck was stowed away in a Welsh field for over 20 years, a feat which is obvious from the rust and dust that lies on the body and undercarriage. It was then moved to a garden just miles away from the factory in Solihull where it was originally built.

This particular Land Rover was constructed as a prototype to debut at the Amsterdam Motor Show in 1948. Like the 48 other pre-production Series 1s that were built, this example was built with aluminum alloy body panels, a galvanized chassis, and an extractable rear tub. This denotes the true heritage of an early model, making it a true treasure hunt for the crew at JLR Classic Works.