Land Rover Begins Restoration of First Series 1 Ever Seen by Public
This Land Rover Series 1 was built as a prototype for the 1948 Amsterdam Auto Show.
Jaguar Land Rover Classic Works is celebrating the company's 70th anniversary by restoring one of the first two Series 1s ever seen by the public.
This truck was stowed away in a Welsh field for over 20 years, a feat which is obvious from the rust and dust that lies on the body and undercarriage. It was then moved to a garden just miles away from the factory in Solihull where it was originally built.
This particular Land Rover was constructed as a prototype to debut at the Amsterdam Motor Show in 1948. Like the 48 other pre-production Series 1s that were built, this example was built with aluminum alloy body panels, a galvanized chassis, and an extractable rear tub. This denotes the true heritage of an early model, making it a true treasure hunt for the crew at JLR Classic Works.
While it hasn't been on the road since the 1960s, the British marque's in-house resto service will be returning it to its original spec over the next several months.
Below is a sheet listing the truck's history starting in 1948.
Despite the anticipated skyrocket in value, JLR will not sell the Series 1 upon completion of the overhaul. Instead, the automaker will store it in its legendary collection that includes hundreds of other historically significant Jags and Land Rovers.
“This Land Rover is an irreplaceable piece of world automotive history and is as historically important as ‘Huey,’ the first pre-production Land Rover," said JLR Classic director Tim Hannig. "Beginning its sympathetic restoration here at Classic Works, where we can ensure it’s put back together precisely as it’s meant to be, is a fitting way to start Land Rover’s 70th anniversary year.”
Former owners of this particular model will be invited to share their stories of the truck whenever the restoration is finished.
- RELATEDJaguar Land Rover Announces Record Global Sales in 2017The Jaguar F-Pace and Range Rover Velar are credited for the 7 percent worldwide increase over 2016.READ NOW
- RELATEDLand Rover's Gerry McGovern: 'Good Luck' to Brands Trying to Overtop Range Rover Capability, LuxuryThe chief design officer on making brand DNA modern, the art of Joseph Albers, and why no one else can build a better luxury SUV than Range Rover.READ NOW
- RELATEDNew Land Rover Defender Will Not Have a Retro DesignThere might be a family resemblance, but don't expect a throwback.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Rotten Range Rover Derelict Was Completely RestoredIf you've got the cash, Land Rover Classic Works will do anything.READ NOW
- RELATEDPagani Will Now Perform Complete Zonda Restorations In-HouseThe car that brought Horacio's dream to life started production in 1999 and will now have full factory resto-support.READ NOW