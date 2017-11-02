The 505-HP Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Finally Goes On Sale…in Europe

Good news for folks on the Continent: The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio has gone on sale in Europe, as of November 2nd, 2017. The highly anticipated crossover has already been on sale in base model form, but the performance version is finally ready for orders. According to Alfa Romeo, the Quadrifoglio trim will begin being delivered in Europe sometime next summer.

As you may remember, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is one of the fastest crossovers on the market, powered by a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 making 505 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. All this power allows the crossover to launch to 62 mph in just 3.8 seconds. Fast, but still 0.3 seconds away from the monstrous Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Perhaps a more impressive figure is the Stelvio Quadrifoglio's ability to fly around the Nurburgring in 7:51:7 minutes.

If you aren't able to afford the estimated $77,000 base price Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, the base model starts at $41,995, and the nicely outfitted Stelvio Ti starts at $ 44,990. The U.S. base engine is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder making 280 horsepower and 306 lb-ft of torque, good for a 5.4 second 0-60 mph time.

It is still unclear when FCA will open orders for the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio in the U.S., but we can assume it will occur in the coming months. However you slice it, the Stelvio is far from your average crossover.