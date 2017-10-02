Video Shows Millions of Dollars in Exotic Cars Flooded by Harvey in Houston

It can be hard to wrap your mind around the fact that Hurricane Harvey destroyed at least half a million cars when it swamped the Houston region with feet of rain. Even the drone footage we shared last month of the mammoth flooded vehicle holding pens is overwhelming to the point of abstraction. This drive-by clip showing an endless line of water-damaged Audis, Ferraris, Porsches, Maseratis, Teslas, Jaguars, BMWs, and countless other high-end cars should help bring it home.

As you watch, keep in mind that this is just one lot, at one storage facility (it appears to be at Royal Purple Raceway), and yet we're looking at millions of dollars in ruined exotics. Trucker Fredo Sanchez recorded the video as he drove through the complex, and it's a stunning one-take portrait of destruction that would make True Detective nod in nihilistic appreciation.

In addition to the brands mentioned up top, there's a Dodge Viper, Dodge Charger Hellcat, Honda S2000, Mercedes-Benz SLS-AMG, Nissan GT-R, Lamborghini Huracan, Land Rover Range Rover, Cadillac Escalade, Alfa Romeo 4C, several Bentleys, over a dozen Corvettes, a pair of Lotuses, and a handful of painfully-restored classic cars to mourn. That's by no means an exhaustive list—check it out for yourself and chime in below with anything special you spot.