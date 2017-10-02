Houston-Area Homeowner's Association Goes to War with Man Over His WWII Sherman Tank

Thanks to its starring role in World War II, the M4 Sherman tank is one of America's most iconic and battle-tested machines. This particular example landed at Normandy just after D-Day, helped liberate Paris, and took the fight to the Nazis in Berlin. 70 years later, it finds itself facing a much different—though arguably no less vicious—kind of enemy: the homeowner's association that runs the ritzy neighborhood where its owner resides.

KHOU News brings us the story of wealthy Houston attorney Tony Buzbee and his battle with the River Oaks Property Group over his historic tank. Buzbee purchased the M4 Sherman last year for $600,000 at a sale over in Europe, but it's only recently taken up residence street-parked in a legal space on River Oaks Boulevard outside his multi-million-dollar home.

Neighborhood residents seem to get a kick out of the tank, as KHOU has footage of kids clambering all over it while drivers and pedestrians pause to admire the out-of-place piece of American history. Unfortunately, the homeowner's association doesn't agree: The group sent Buzbee a sternly-worded letter raising traffic concerns, calling it a "safety" issue, and vaguely alluding to the "serious concerns" of anonymous neighbors.

"If you're offended, just lighten up. My goodness, it isn't hurting anyone," Buzbee told KHOU. The images show the Sherman is parked on a plywood base, so that includes the pavement.