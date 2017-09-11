The Final Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta Sold at Auction for $10 Million
That's about double what it was expected to go for.
Last week, we reported on the very last Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta being auctioned for charity and to celebrate Ferrari’s 70th anniversary. This hypercar that hasn’t even been built yet sold over the weekend for a whopping €8.3 million which is $9.96 million USD. It was only expected to sell for a measly $3.5-4.75 million. Someone either really wanted this car, cares deeply about charitable causes, or most likely, both. According to auction house RM Sotheby’s, 12 different bidders were duking it out to spend millions on this car.
To recap, this Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta is the 210th example built out of the original 209-unit production run. It’s the topless version of the LaFerrari hypercar and packs the same incredible hybrid drivetrain with a 6.2-liter V-12 assisted by an electric motor to create a grand total of 950 horsepower rocketing the car from 0-60 mph in under 3 seconds with a top speed of 217 mph.
It has a special livery for the final edition with a red Rosso Fuoco body with white Bianco Italia racing stripes. This look does a perfect job of keeping this one-of-a-kind Ferrari looking futuristic while honoring the brand’s 70-year heritage.
The charity this car was auctioned for is called Save the Children, and they ought to be thrilled. Save the Children reaches 157 million children in 120 countries. The charity is currently leading disaster relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Harvey, and deadly floods in South Asia on top of the other charitable work they do to protect children.
For more information on Save the Children or to make a donation, check out their website. You don’t have to donate $10 million in the form of buying a one-of-a-kind Ferrari, but anything helps.
- RELATEDBehold the Final Ferrari LaFerrari ApertaThis special hypercar is expected to bring in up to $4.75 million for charity.READ NOW
- RELATEDFor Sale: A Ferrari LaFerrari Prototype You Aren't Allowed To DriveProjected to rake in over a million Euros, this rare stallion is a strictly stationary affair.READ NOW
- RELATEDFerrari Building One More LaFerrari Aperta to Auction Off for CharityThis is your chance to buy LaFerrari Aperta number 210...of 209READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta Get Detailed in a Dream Garage and Feel Your Soul Come AliveExcuse us while we pick our jaws up off the floor.READ NOW
- RELATEDIs This Ferrari LaFerrari Worth $3.3 Million?Hypercar prices are always insane, but come on.READ NOW