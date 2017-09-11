The Final Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta Sold at Auction for $10 Million

Last week, we reported on the very last Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta being auctioned for charity and to celebrate Ferrari’s 70th anniversary. This hypercar that hasn’t even been built yet sold over the weekend for a whopping €8.3 million which is $9.96 million USD. It was only expected to sell for a measly $3.5-4.75 million. Someone either really wanted this car, cares deeply about charitable causes, or most likely, both. According to auction house RM Sotheby’s, 12 different bidders were duking it out to spend millions on this car.



To recap, this Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta is the 210th example built out of the original 209-unit production run. It’s the topless version of the LaFerrari hypercar and packs the same incredible hybrid drivetrain with a 6.2-liter V-12 assisted by an electric motor to create a grand total of 950 horsepower rocketing the car from 0-60 mph in under 3 seconds with a top speed of 217 mph.