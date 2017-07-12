Genius Youtuber Adds Pressurized Water Tank To His Jeep Wrangler

You have got to give this Youtube user Eddie Zarick a round of applause for his creativity. Not only did he build a pressurized water system in his Jeep Wrangler, but he utilized his rear bumper as his reservoir. According to the video, the rear bumper of Zarick's Jeep Wrangler holds approximately seven gallons of water if the drain holes are properly sealed. Realizing he didn't need to incorporate and additional tank to achieve a water supply, this creative firefighter (IAFF sticker) decided to install a compact pump neatly behind the rear axle.

As you an see in the video, the water faucet is cleanly installed into the back right body panel of the jeep and sealed carefully to prevent rusting. The truly genius part about the system is the pump only turns on when the water pressure drops below 45 PSI. So the system creates zero (or nearly zero) draw on the battery while the hose is not in operation.

This is definitely one of the more creative innovations we have seen on a Jeep, but we are confident one of you has done something equally impressive. Let us hear about it in the comments below.