Canadian Man Jump SUV Onto Ferry

Chase Campbell, a 25-year-old man from British Columbia, did something incredibly stupid on June 24. He jumped his Chevy Blazer onto a ferry. The scene played out like Grand Theft Auto come to life and ended in Campbell's arrest on 13 charges.

According to a report from the Sunshine Coast RCMP, at around 1:30 am, Campbell drove his SUV through a locked gate at the closed BC Ferries Langdale Terminal. He then proceeded up the upper deck loading ramp, smashing his way through several more barriers and locked gates. Campbell then launched his SUV off the loading ramp and onto the upper car deck of the ferry.

Technically, he made it. Technically, he crashed. As the ferry was docked at the time, he didn't have far to jump. The end result of the jump was his Blazer landing nose-down on the upper car deck. Campbell was surprisingly not injured in the crash. For most people, this crash would put an end to the shenanigans. But Campbell, apparently, is not most people.

After crash landing on the ferry, Campbell returned to dry land where he attempted to steal two cars belonging to dock employees. Campbell's live-action GTA role-playing extravaganza was then ended when police arrived and arrested him. He faces 13 charges, which Sunshine Coast RCMP say include "Impaired Driving, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Break and Enter, Assault of a Police Officer, Mischief over $5000 and Driving while Prohibited."

If there is any surveillance video of the incident, it has not been released yet. One would imagine that it looks a lot like this.