'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Pleads Guilty to Grand Theft Auto, Among Other Charges
This young lady has a long road ahead of her.
The 'Cash Me Ousside' girl has gotten a lot of attention over the last year for her questionable behavior on the Dr. Phil show as well as in the general public's eye. Although many people may treat this girl and view her as an adult, she is only 14 and thus her ability to make rational decisions.
According to reports, Danielle Bregoli, 14, just plead guilty to numerous felony charges(if tried as an adult) such as Grand Theft Auto, Grand Theft, falsifying a police report, and marijuana possession (not a felony in Florida). It is unclear how the charges will exactly lay out due to Danielle's age, but it is clear her behavior isn't exactly synonymous to child-of-the-month.
These incidents took place prior to Danielle's appearance on the Dr. Phil show but her behavior does not really appear to have improved. According to reports the Grand Theft Auto charge was as a result of her stealing her mother's car and the falsifying a police report was from Danielle telling police her mother does heroin.
In court, her father asked the judge if Danielle could be restricted from internet access but the request was denied. No further information regarding the charges has been made public.
- RELATEDC.J. Wilson, Aaron Carter to Join Top Gear America as Celebrity GuestsThe two join Chris Daughtry on the list of known famous folks expected to make an appearance.READ NOW
- RELATEDHonda's Super Bowl Ad Taps Celebrity Yearbook Photos to Celebrate the CR-VThe star-studded ad features Steve Carrell, Jimmy Kimmel, Viola Davis, and other A-list celebs.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe 7 Best Customized Celebrity VehiclesFeast your eyes on these bespoke beauties.READ NOW
- RELATEDWho Knew John Cena Reviews Supercars Like a Total Pro?Did anyone else know John Cena loves cars?READ NOW
- RELATEDJohn Cena Wants to Tell You About His 2006 Ford GTJohn Cena shows off his automotive knowledge in his latest car profile video.READ NOW