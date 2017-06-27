Jon Olsson Swaps His Lambo for a 810-HP, Rally-Ready Rolls-Royce Wraith
It's everything a Rolls-Royce shouldn't be—and that's exactly how he likes it.
International man of mystery Jon Olsson has never been one to opt for subtlety when it comes to building out his new custom whip. But the same can't be said for practicality; though his famous AWD Lamborghini Huracan rocked a roof-mounted ski box like none other, the two-seater lacked enough space for the former pro skier and YouTube star's friends, family, and assorted camera gear. That just wouldn't do.
So out with the old Lambo and in with George, a "lightly" modified 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith packing 810 horsepower, 24-inch forged rims, and of course, a camouflaged paint job. Olsson originally wanted to go for an off-road, winterized look with the Rolls—hence the extra lights and magnetic rooftop jerrycan cage—but as the project dragged on into June, the team at Absolut Motors ended up splitting the difference with this unorthodox, summer-rally-inspired setup.
A big old Rolls-Royce coupe is no one's idea of a performance machine, but George's 6.6-liter, twin-turbo V-12 certainly sounds the part as it sings through a custom Quicksilver exhaust. Absolut Motors also lowered and tightened the suspension, resulting in a Wraith that Olsson acknowledges probably won't earn him an invite to an official Rolls-Royce event anytime soon. But given how stoked he sounds in the walk-around video below, he couldn't care less.
Say what you will about his taste, but no one can accuse Olsson of pampering his rides or turning them into garage queens. Immediately after the build was finished—as in, within minutes—Olsson and his videographer hopped in the Wraith and drove it over 1,400 miles straight from Absolut Motors' shop in the Netherlands to his camo-covered house in Marbella, Spain. If walk-arounds aren't your thing, skip ahead to 8:36 for some stunning driving shots. And burnouts. Lots of burnouts.
Olsson's not done, either. He hasn't given up on the idea of turning the Rolls-Royce into a snowplow, and promises a winter-ready "George 2.0" by the end of the year.
