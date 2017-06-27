Jon Olsson Swaps His Lambo for a 810-HP, Rally-Ready Rolls-Royce Wraith 

International man of mystery Jon Olsson has never been one to opt for subtlety when it comes to building out his new custom whip. But the same can't be said for practicality; though his famous AWD Lamborghini Huracan rocked a roof-mounted ski box like none other, the two-seater lacked enough space for the former pro skier and YouTube star's friends, family, and assorted camera gear. That just wouldn't do.

So out with the old Lambo and in with George, a "lightly" modified 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith packing 810 horsepower, 24-inch forged rims, and of course, a camouflaged paint job. Olsson originally wanted to go for an off-road, winterized look with the Rolls—hence the extra lights and magnetic rooftop jerrycan cage—but as the project dragged on into June, the team at Absolut Motors ended up splitting the difference with this unorthodox, summer-rally-inspired setup.

A big old Rolls-Royce coupe is no one's idea of a performance machine, but George's 6.6-liter, twin-turbo V-12 certainly sounds the part as it sings through a custom Quicksilver exhaust. Absolut Motors also lowered and tightened the suspension, resulting in a Wraith that Olsson acknowledges probably won't earn him an invite to an official Rolls-Royce event anytime soon. But given how stoked he sounds in the walk-around video below, he couldn't care less.