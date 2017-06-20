2018 Audi A8 Will Debut During Spider-Man: Homecoming

Once again, Audi has partnered with Marvel Comics to promote, and in this case debut, one of its vehicles. This time around, Audi plans to debut the all-new 2018 Audi A8 in Spider-Man: Homecoming when it premieres in theatres on July 7, Audi announced in a press release. The Audi A8 will strut its stuff when the car is driven by Happy Hogan as he chauffeurs Peter Parker.

At one point, Hogan takes his hands off the wheel and the car keeps turning. This isn't magic, it is Audi's new AI Traffic Jam Pilot, a semi-autonomous feature that can be used for short periods of time on the highway.

Audi is no stranger to promoting its vehicles on the big screen. Several years back, it heavily pushed the Audi R8 V10 Spyder when Tony Stark drove it in Ironman. Chevrolet has also used the big screen to promote its vehicles. Most of you probably remember when the automaker debuted the fifth-generation Camaro back in 2007 during Transformers.

Details are still brief on the new Audi A8, but The Drive will be sure to keep you posted. Be sure to keep an eye out throughout the movie as Peter Parker will also be caught driving the 2018 Audi TTS.