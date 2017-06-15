First 2017 Honda Civic Type R Sells for $200,000
There is a good reason to pay that $200,000 price tag.
The new 2017 Honda Civic Type-R is among the most-hyped new releases of 2017. With a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine making 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, all sent through the front wheels, the Civic Type-R was able to lay down a Nurburgring lap time of 7:43.8, a lap record for front-wheel drive production cars. This generation of Civic also marks the first time that any Honda product will be sold in the United States with the fabled Type-R badge. The auction for the first production Civic Type-R, numbered 00001, wrapped up mere minutes ago, selling for a monumental $200,000.
Some may wonder, "what kind of person with a healthy brain would buy a Honda Civic for supercar money?" See, that's the point— the car sold for the price it did because it was a charity auction, one with healthy brains on the forefront of the mind. The charity auction of this #01 Civic Type-R has been organized between Bring A Trailer, Honda, and the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Bring A Trailer is even foregoing their usual five percent cut of the auction's winning bid to donate the money. The auction's winner will have the car shipped to their nearest Honda dealer, courtesy of Honda themslves.
Some may wonder if this car is destined to become a plinth queen, as many high-dollar cars often do. Given how unlikely it is that any Civic Type-R, no matter the serial number, will be worth anything close to $200,000 at any point in the future, this car is destined for driving, as it should be. No car should ever be considered an investment, just ask Porsche about it.
Those of us unable to afford the six figure price tag of this particular Civic Type-R needn't worry, we can still ogle at the car's Nurburgring lap.
