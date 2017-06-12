JL Wrangler Forums Releases Renderings of Future Jeep Pickup

The website JL Wrangler Forums has always done a fantastic job at keeping us up to date about the upcoming 2018 Wrangler, as well as the new pickup heading Jeep's way. Now JL Wrangler Forums has come up with a rendering of what the pickup could look, like based off the information available to the public...and whatever other information they might have.

As you can see in the images below, the pickup will closely resemble the new Wrangler, with a nearly identical grill, doors, frontal roof line—maybe even the interior. The real difference is the total length, as well as...the bed. The new pickup could have upwards of six different engine options: two versions of the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, two versions of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6, and two possible diesel engines (2.2-liter and 3.0-liter versions).

It is still unclear when the pickup will go into production, but as the car community has been plagued with a rash of spy shots for several months now, we expect it to show up before too long