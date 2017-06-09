World's Largest Cruise Ship Takes to Sea for the First Time

Cue the Foreigner—fresh off launching the previous largest cruise ship in the world last year, Royal Caribbean just floated its newest mega ship Symphony of the Seas out of dry-dock in France on Friday for the first time, marking the (very short) maiden voyage of the 1,188-foot, 230,000-ton vessel and upcoming record-holder.

When it officially sets sail in 2018, the Symphony of the Seas will spend its first summer visiting several Mediterranean ports of call before coming back across the pond for a winter of Caribbean cruises. But there's a lot of work to be done between now and then—it may be sea-worthy, but it's basically a shell at this point.