New BMW M5 Shown on Cover of Upcoming Need for Speed: Payback Game

First teased last month, video game publisher Electronic Arts has revealed an official trailer for the next installment of their long-running Need for Speed racing franchise, Need for Speed Payback. It's set to continue to the tradition of Fast & Furious-inspired gaming that dates back to the first Underground from 2003. Oh, and its box art gives us a fully uncovered, animated look at the yet-to-be-revealed, next-generation BMW M5.

Modified cars, brooding male protagonists, mobile truck heists, and unwavering crew loyalty (for now) all feature in Payback's first official cinematic reveal trailer. EA says players will experience the game's open world of Fortune Valley through the eyes of not one but three "distinct characters united by one common goal: revenge"—no doubt inspired by Grand Theft Auto V's Michael-Franklin-Trevor setup.

Abandoned, presumably rare vehicles will be scattered and hidden throughout the game, waiting for the player's discovery a la Forza Horizon's Barn Finds. And yeah, in addition to the box art, the thumbnail for the trailer also gives an undisguised glimpse of the next-generation BMW M5. Take a look: