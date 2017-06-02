Saddam Hussein Once Burned His Son's Entire Exotic Car Collection

When the United States invaded Iraq in 2003 and deposed Saddam Hussein, it was hard not to be transfixed by the images of his family's once-ostentatious lifestyle in ruins. Among the ill-gotten treasures abandoned was the extensive exotic car collection of eldest son Uday Hussein, which featured dozens of rare cars like a Ferrari F40 and a Lamborghini LM002.

But thanks to a new account of Saddam Hussein's final days published in the New York Post, we now know that collection was once many times bigger—before the former dictator burned the whole damn thing to punish Uday for shooting and killing several people at a dinner party in the mid 1990s.

Author Will Bardenwerper talked to several members of the military police squad assigned to guard Saddam in the years between his capture in late 2003 and his hanging in 2006 for his upcoming book, The Prisoner in His Palace: Saddam Hussein, His American Guards, and What History Leaves Unsaid. In it, he describes the quasi-friendship that developed between the guards and their charge in the unlikeliest of circumstances.

As both sides whiled away the hours by talking about their families, Saddam shared a story that's simultaneously relatable and completely incomprehensible to any parent out there.