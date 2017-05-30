Maserati Levante Hybrid 'Will Be a Maserati' Even With Chrysler Pacifica Tech

A Maserati Levante Hybrid that shares parts with the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan is on its way to join the rankings of Fiat Chrysler's luxury crossover model range—but apparently, even though the car will have the heart of a minivan, FCA claims it will still drive like a proper Maserati, according to Car Advice.

The Levante Hybrid was first announced in 2016. At the time, Motor Trend reported that it would be sharing parts with the minivan, something Car Advice seems to confirm in its newer story. While it may seem likely that most Italian luxury car buyers—even those choosing crossovers over sports cars—don't want their vehicles sharing parts with an American minivan, Maserati's overseas markets director Umberto Cini apparently doesn't see it being an issue.

“If it will be a Maserati—Maserati means many things," Cini said to Car Advice.

"One of these things is the pleasure of driving. If we can deliver with hybrid technology or electric technology the same feeling that you can deliver with the current product range, why not," he said. “In any case, there will be something already developed in that direction.”

With the Levante built on the same platform as Maserati's current sedans, it seems possible that hybrid versions of the Ghibli and Quattroporte will also be on their way.

Currently, the Levante comes with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 gas engine that comes in 345- and 424-horsepower states of tune. Some markets outside the United States also receive Levantes equipped with a 3.0-liter turbodiesel making 271 hp and 443 pound-feet of torque.