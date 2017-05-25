Mercedes-Benz, Sony Team Up to Give This Vaio Laptop Engine Sound Effects

If you've ever sat around thinking about how your laptop doesn't have a great exhaust note, Mercedes-Benz and Sony have some good news for you. The two companies are teaming up on an ultra-limited-edition run of Sony's VAIO Z laptops with a whole bunch of Daimler design touches, including a startup sound of a Mercedes vigorously accelerating (click the link to listen) from a standstill.

Maddeningly, the website doesn't say which sports car the exhaust note came from—jump in the comments below if you can tell—but it sounds nice and throaty as it works through four gears before fading into the distance. In addition to the new noise, the MB-inflected laptop also sports a number of three-pointed stars, a blue backlit keyboard to reference the company's Vision Tokyo concept, and your choice of the Vision Tokyo or a classic 300SL laser-engraved on the back of the screen.

Even though the 300SL is the obvious choice for enthusiasts, it would still be pretty funny to have a futuristic electric car on a laptop that makes internal combustion sounds every time it boots up. But don't look for anything out of the ordinary under the hood, so to speak: the 256GB solid state drive, 8GB RAM, and Intel i7 processor are all carried over from the car-less VAIO Z.

If this sounds like your cup of tea, you better move fast (and also to Japan, where it's being sold), as Sony only plans to make 100 of these special editions for over $2,200 a pop.