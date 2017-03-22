Ferrari 812 Superfast Car Configurator Is Up and Running

So, remember all those plans you had for the rest of the day? Yeah, well, consider them postponed. Because you're about to spend the next several hours of your life building out your dream Ferrari 812 Superfast on the automaker's car configurator.

While the 812 Superfast configurator has been available to people in some markets for a few days, it was only this morning that Ferrari saw fit to push it through to its American website. Since we at The Drive, along with a good chunk of you folks reading this, happen to live in the United States, we figured this was the sort of news you could use...to better piss away the rest of your work day. (Though unlike us, you probably don't get paid to mess around on the Ferrari website.)