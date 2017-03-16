Aston Martin Lagonda Nameplate to Compete With Bentley and Rolls-Royce?

Aston Martin's hyper-limited, million-dollar, V-12-powered Lagonda Taraf sedan prototype is a lovely thing. (I drove it in England once, over a couple days, and I can say it's huge and weird and glorious and one of those cars you find yourself staring off into space thinking about at random moments, like it's an ex-girlfriend or something.) And according to Car and Driver, CEO Andy Palmer thinks the car is indeed lovely enough to form the basis of a line of ultra luxury sedans meant to compete with the Bentleys and Rolls-Royces of the world.

“I think Lagonda can be a hugely credible brand in that part of the market,” Palmer told C+D. “We know how to make cars handle, we know how to make them luxurious, and we have already made and sold sedans.”

Palmer said the most likely plan would be for a two-car Lagonda lineup—but, as with Aston's plans to turn the new Valkyrie into a Ferrari-and-Lamborghini-fighting hypercar sub-brand, it's all still in the discovery stages at this point. (While the prototype Lagonda Taraf is based on a Rapide, C+D notes that "no new Lagondas have moved beyond the drawing board yet.") Mr. Palmer, if you're reading, please add this small vote into the "yes, do it for the love of god" column.