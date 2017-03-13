Watch a Video Deep-Dive on How the Ferrari 812 Superfast Works
The aerodynamic explainer video in particular is surprisingly informative.
Any new Ferrari is assured of obsessive levels of scrutiny. But when you bolt in the most powerful engine ever installed on a "range" Ferrari car (a category, in other words, that does not include the bespoke LaFerrari)—a naturally-aspirated, 6.5-liter V-12 cranking out 789 horsepower and 530 lb-ft—and claim a 0-60 mph sprint of just 2.9 seconds, people are really going to want the details.
Thankfully, Ferrari has released three different videos illustrating some of the technology—dynamic, engine, and aerodynamic—at play in their new 812 Superfast, the higher-performance successor to the wonderful F12berlinetta. As a "bonus," they've included a sort of generic marketing video that seems to suggest the orbital pull of the 812 Superfast can actually induce the creation of oceanic waves. Don't be surprised: this is the same company that actually named a car "Superfast" (again).
The video about the Superfast's aerodynamics is especially enlightening, showing as it does how almost every character line is a purposeful channel to increase cooling or downforce, or reduce drag.
Check out the videos—which we've compiled into a single cut—below.
- RELATEDFerrari 812 Superfast Is a 789 HP, V-12 Supercar MasterpieceMaranello's successor to the Ferrari F12 berlinetta looks likely to live up to its bold name.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Best and Worst Cars of the Geneva Motor ShowWith new Ferraris, McLarens, and all the cool tuners, the best auto show in the world didn't disappoint.READ NOW
- RELATEDHow to Buy a Vintage FerrariYou may only get to do this once, so be sure to do it right.READ NOW
- RELATEDFerrari's New Formula 1 Car Is Named SF70HThe Ferrari SF70H makes more downforce and more mechanical grip than Maranello's 2016 F1 car.READ NOW
- RELATEDFerrari Salesman Blows Whistle, Says Ferrari Condones Odometer Rollback DeviceAccording the the lawsuit, dealerships rolled back mileage to allow for inflated resale value—and it could only be done with Ferrari's blessing.READ NOW