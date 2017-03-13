Watch a Video Deep-Dive on How the Ferrari 812 Superfast Works

Any new Ferrari is assured of obsessive levels of scrutiny. But when you bolt in the most powerful engine ever installed on a "range" Ferrari car (a category, in other words, that does not include the bespoke LaFerrari)—a naturally-aspirated, 6.5-liter V-12 cranking out 789 horsepower and 530 lb-ft—and claim a 0-60 mph sprint of just 2.9 seconds, people are really going to want the details.

Thankfully, Ferrari has released three different videos illustrating some of the technology—dynamic, engine, and aerodynamic—at play in their new 812 Superfast, the higher-performance successor to the wonderful F12berlinetta. As a "bonus," they've included a sort of generic marketing video that seems to suggest the orbital pull of the 812 Superfast can actually induce the creation of oceanic waves. Don't be surprised: this is the same company that actually named a car "Superfast" (again).

The video about the Superfast's aerodynamics is especially enlightening, showing as it does how almost every character line is a purposeful channel to increase cooling or downforce, or reduce drag.

Check out the videos—which we've compiled into a single cut—below.