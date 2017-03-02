Hypothetically, Anyone Could Afford This McLaren P1 When it Goes to Auction With No Minimum Price 

Regarding the P1, “I wanted to own the fastest car you can put on the road, and up until the (Bugatti) Chiron, that was probably true. But I bought the car with the idea that I would use it to endow a chair." The company’s cars and legendary engineering prowess, he says, dovetail neatly with the philosophy behind his endowment.

“The McLaren is the thinking man’s supercar, the technologist’s supercar,” he says. “The P1 represents everything that is important in engineering in the early 21st century. It’s literally a car that could not have been built 10 years ago.”



“Think what it took to build the P1, the computing systems it takes to switch between the turbo engine and the hybrid system; the fluid dynamics to manage two turbos on a small V-8; or to build a completely carbon-fiber car that doesn’t cost what an airplane costs,” he says.

Named for a beloved professor at the private college, the Alfred R. Smith Chair for Teaching Excellence will allow instructors to develop new curriculums for new generations of students.

“We better figure out how to teach this stuff we’re inventing in Boston and Bangalore and Silicon Valley,” he says. “We need more engineering schools in this country, and more teachers of complex material."

One bespoke feature of his P1 is less complex, but still costly: A passenger-side vanity mirror, requested by his wife, that McLaren had to design from scratch, with the words “you look beautiful” etched into the glass.

“So now I have a vanity mirror that cost one-third of a Subaru,” he says with a laugh.

The retired professor says that while the P1 might have netted more money via a private sale, the high-profile auction can put a spotlight on his scrappy Midwest alma mater.

“I want to get the school out there,” he says. “It’s in Indiana, not generally recognized, but it ought to be recognized for what it is. It’s a national treasure.”

So, ladies, gentlemen and esteemed readers of The Drive: If your hearts are warmed, how about your wallets? What will you bid for this gorgeous specimen of plug-in philantrophy, the McLaren P1? Going once, going twice…