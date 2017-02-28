Mitsubishi Motors Plans to Unveil Eclipse Cross at 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross compact SUV will sit between the Outlander Sport and Outlander
Mitsubishi has announced their plans to unveil a new crossover SUV at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. With sleek lines and a shield-like front end, Mitsubishi is emphasizing the car’s safety features as well as its athletic design.
The new crossover will sit in between the current Outlander Sport and Outlander SUV and will reportedly have a four-cylinder engine. According to the Mitsubishi press release, the Eclipse Cross will be powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be coupled to a CVT transmission. Unfortunately, Mitsubishi hasn't released power figures yet, but we expect to hear more about the Eclipse Cross’s performance in the coming weeks. In order to keep up with the current crossover market, the Eclipse Cross will utilize automatic four-wheel-drive that diverts power where needed using Mitsubishi Motors' hilariously named Super All-Wheel Control.
The Eclipse Cross also comes equipped with Apple CarPlay, LED headlights and taillights, heads up display, panoramic sunroof, and plenty of other luxury features. Mitsubishi intends to have the Eclipse Cross hit the showrooms in early 2018.
