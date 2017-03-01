Picking up a Porsche 911 R, Touring Mercedes-AMG, and Nürburgring Hot Laps: Playing Collector for the Weekend

Everywhere we stopped, even when parked in a sea of other Porsches, Germans surrounded the R, knowing a rare beast when they spotted one. My Cabrio? Not so much.

After a breakfast feast, we packed up and took off, Andrew and Monique in front—a sight I was growing accustomed to—windows down (AC adds weight), and engine rasping and screaming (who needs a radio?). We hit the Autobahn and ran hard all way to the ‘Ring, transforming all the cars we passed into a colorful blur. Bursts of rain made the left-lane sprint exciting at times, but no one lifted.

In the mood for comfort food, the four of us drove into town for a quick pizza dinner, then returned to the empty hotel. We found the switches that activated a starry constellation of pinlights over the pool, opened some wine, and began some serious “training” for the next day, when we were scheduled to put in some hot laps on the world-famous Nürburgring.

Our nearby hotel for the night was a four-star boutique facility with five guest rooms, a private park, wine cellar, and an indoor pool. The caretaker checked us in, then handed over the front door key and left for the night. Upon Andrew’s insistence, Bob and I took the master suite. I felt vaguely guilty. (It didn't last.)

We first toured the customization boutique, and a workshop filled with semi-completed G 500 4x4 Squared vehicles. In another building we found the surgically sterile engine shop, where we met Mike Kübler, the engineer responsible for lovingly hand-building customer and factory race-ready powerplants—as well as the incredible twin-turbo V-12 that moves the Pagani Huayra.

Andrew unabashedly parked the R right under AMG’s banner sign; people poured out of the surrounding buildings to take photos. In Germany, all great cars are appreciated, brands be damned. We were met by AMG executive Roland Geistlinger, who graciously offered us an insider’s view of what makes AMG so incredible.

This part of Southern Germany, like the Bologna area of Italy, is brimming with high-end automotive talent—Porsche and Mercedes are here, with an Audi factory to boot. From Porsche we went straight to AMG, Mercedes’s in-house performance arm in the hamlet of Affalterbach, a mini-industrial park surrounded by farmland, just 15 minutes from Stuttgart.

We arrived in the historic town of Nürburg at dusk, in the rain. From our rooms in the Hotel am Tiergarten, less than a mile from the entrance to the ‘Ring, we could hear the wails and whines of all manner of machines, all trying to have their way with the largest public racetrack on earth. (The 'Ring has 12.9 miles of impeccably-maintained course, which anyone can drive during the frequent open-lapping days for around $35 a lap.) Night fell along with more rain, and we opted for an early dinner at the hotel’s Pistonklause restaurant, where you can search the thousands of signatures on the walls to find Ayrton Senna’s, among countless other greats.

The next morning, we were all up early; it was a holiday in Germany, so we figured we’d hit the circuit before last nights’ revelers awoke.

There’s an adrenaline-induced frisson I always feel when I’m about to get on a track. That morning, having rained all night, even the tentative sun wasn’t enough to warm the chilly air or dry the wet areas of the ‘Ring, so my heartrate was even higher than usual. We got to the ticket office, bought ten laps each, and proceeded to the starting gate.

Andrew took the R out for a series of warm-up runs. I followed behind him, trying to remember the numerous curves, curbs and elevation changes the ‘Ring is famous for. Finally, we met up in the parking lot at pit-out, and the moment came: “Ready to drive?” Andrew asked, dangling the R’s key.

I slid behind the wheel, getting whistles and thumbs-up from the gathered crowd; apparently even in Germany seeing a woman on track is still a novelty. Andrew jumped in next to me, Snapchat at the ready. I adjusted myself in the hard bucket seat, tested the gear pattern, dropped it in first and edged through the crowd to the track entrance.

“It’s still damp in places,” Andrew said, the only sign of paternal worry he showed.

I immediately felt the epic chasm between the capable Cabrio in which I had been lapping and the R. The rare, lightweight 911 eagerly charged into corners with razor precision and immediate response. The car’s balance and agility were astonishing—and intoxicating. I pushed it harder, Andrew encouraging from the right seat. The six-speed manual snicked through the gears easily, the short throws making each movement seamless. After a few laps, we pitted unscathed—to more hoots from the thick crowd. I reluctantly relinquished the left seat to Monique for her laps of the vaunted Green Hell. It was clear from the grin on Andrew’s face that he derives nearly as much joy from watching others experience his cars as he does driving them himself.

After a few more laps, it was time to say good-bye to Andrew, Monique, and the handsome R, which had stolen my heart and my senses. I had fooled myself into believing for a moment that it was somehow mine. But it wasn’t, and in a blink Bob and I were back in the blue Cabrio, driving back to reality. Funny how quickly a brilliant, $125,000 sports car can suddenly seem slow and imprecise.