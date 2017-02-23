Toyota to Unveil Yaris GRMN at Geneva Motor Show
A Yaris with 205 horsepower doesn't sound all that bad.
Until now, the Toyota performance division Gazoo Racing Masters of Nurburgring (a.k.a. GRMN) hasn't been present outside the Japanese market. Now, however, Toyota plans to debut a Yaris GRMN at the Geneva Motor Show. Inspired by the World Rally Cross version of the Toyota Yaris, the Yaris GRMN is a high-performance subcompact hatchback.
The Yaris GRMN will be powered by a supercharged 1.8-liter inline-four making 205 horsepower. While it may not sound like much, considering this Toyota's diminutive size, it should be plenty of muscle for the Yaris GRMN to compete with the Ford Fiesta ST and Volkswagen Polo GTI. (Both of these cars also happen to be debuting at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.)
The Yaris GRMN will also pack upgraded brakes, suspension, and wheels to match the added power.
No word on whether or not the Yaris GRMN will make it to American shores, but Toyota is reportedly hoping to start competing with Ford Performance and NISMO—so we can only hope that GRMN also translates to "Stateside fun."
