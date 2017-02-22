Italdesign Kicks Off Bespoke Supercar Program With a $1.6 Million, 205-MPH Speed Machine

With the world of limited-run and customized supercars seemingly growing every day, it's no surprise to see mainstream automakers try to push further into the lucrative market. The latest entrant: the VW Group's Italdesign division, which announced on Wednesday it will reveal five bespoke supercars at the Geneva Motor Show next month.

Only five examples of the new Italdesign supercar, which doesn't appear to have a name yet—it's only referred to as the "special car" in the press release—will be made between now and the end of the year. Beneath that sleek carbon fiber body lies a carbon fiber and aluminum chassis and a 5.2-liter V-10 engine presumably sourced from either the Lamborghini Huracan or the Audi R8. That engine enables the car to blast from 0-60 miles per hour in just 3.2 seconds, according to the company, with a reported top speed of 205 mph. And as you'd expect for a super-exclusive car with a reported $1.6 million price tag, customers will be able to spec out their personal supercars with a wealth (pun intended) or options, including appearance and performance packages. (Hell, maybe they'll even be able to name it.)