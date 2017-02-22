The Maserati Levante S Q4 Is a Luxury SUV That Flips the Script

Finally, belatedly, I'm forced to admit that the crossover-ification of America is a fait accompli. An overwhelming number of drivers want ride height and the safe, superior feeling it contrives, even without meaningful benefit to passenger- or cargo-hauling ability and invariably at the expense of performance, aesthetic, and character. If you build it tall, they will come, and woe be to the manufacturer that ignores the potential for market share. There's no room anymore for a carmaker that only builds sports cars; specialization is simply a recipe for extinction. But the move to crossovers (or as they’re increasingly mischaracterized, “SUVs”) favors some niche manufacturers more than others. If you’re Rolls-Royce or Bentley, with a more-is-more customer base expecting imperial conveyance, cubic yards of luxury, and express-train acceleration, bigger vehicles provide more canvas on which to paint. If you're Lamborghini or Aston Martin? Well, we'll soon find out.

Maserati The exterior styling is amplified machismo and exaggerated fashion—in a good way.

Can the Incongruous Levante Actually Solve Maserati's Identity Crisis? And if you’re Maserati? It’s a tougher question, in large part because the brand’s ordained direction has been opaque for so long. The best of Modena’s current lineup suggests a return to Maserati’s post-racing production heyday, from the late 1950s to late '60s, making unmistakably Italian—that is, beautiful and unfailingly dramatic—grand touring cars. But missteps like the economy-plus cabin in the resurrected Ghibli ominously recall the ensuing decades when Maserati was a kicked-around acquisition badge meant to add the proper noises and pedigree to brands like Citroën and De Tomaso. But the 2017 Maserati Levante S Q4 is a definitive and surprising answer. Far less compromised than the Ghibli on which it’s based, the Levante acquits itself as more than just a very good crossover—it is in fact an exceptional Maserati.

In Sport mode with the bypass valves fully open the Levante screams a raw, guttural song full of snorts and cracks and roars—a lust-mad bull crashing through the forest while singing opera.

The second-generation Porsche Cayenne showed that even utility vehicles could properly express sporting DNA, but from that model's debut in 2003 it immediately proved two more salient points: first, a luxury sports-car badge pinned to an SUV uniform can be a license to print money; second, that rising tide of cash can lift the brand's core models to new heights. That's a strategy Maserati needs to follow, and that seems to be the plan: despite selling 32,517 vehicles globally in 2015, the goal is to move nearly the same number (30,000) of Levantes during the model's first year of sales. At first blush that seems like an unrealistic goal, but after several stints behind the wheel, and given overall demand in the segment, I've come to believe that if enough of the right people get a hint of how good the Levante is, that might not be a problem.

Maserati The Levante's rear seats.

The Benefit, and Cost, of Italian-Made Drama You park a Maserati in the driveway for the same reason you marry an Italian: you want passion and drama on demand, and you don't care about the financial or emotional cost. The Levante's theatrics come primarily from it's twin-turbo, 3.0-liter V-6, available in base ristretto (345 horsepower, 369 lb-ft torque) and S Q4-trim doppio (424 hp, 428 lb-ft). In either tune, in Sport mode with the bypass valves fully open it screams a raw, guttural song full of snorts and cracks and roars—a lust-mad bull crashing through the forest while singing opera. Like the engine note from the Jaguar F-Type it can be made melodramatic to the point of silliness, but if you don't find histrionics charming, you shouldn't be in the market for a Maserati in the first place. Sport mode pulls off the trick of simultaneously being the Levante's most impressive and annoying feature. Annoying because the hydraulically-assisted steering, communicative if not informative in normal driving modes, becomes sensitive to the point of twitchiness in Sport; throttle response likewise resets with a hair trigger that's impossible to modulate smoothly. The end result on public roads is a tall, overeager truck that jitterbugs between lane lines.

Maserati The Levante on track.