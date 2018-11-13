2019 Jaguar E-Pace R-Dynamic Review: A Punchy Little Crossover Getting By on Looks and Charm

2019 Jaguar E-Pace R-Dynamic: Value

I don't care how the industry categorizes an E-Pace, this is a car—a bulbous high-riding sedan with a huge, tall trunk. That's what the whole subcompact crossover category is. I have a hard time imagining people who want to buy bulbous high-riding sedans with huge tall trunks—what they need, how they use the vehicle, which online shopping assistant they use for their crisply anonymous office attire and sensible loafers. I keep coming back to single, 30-year-old, low-level corporate achievers making exurban commutes, perhaps appreciating what the car is capable of but still using it mostly as a leased status symbol. Or, possibly, two married, 35-year-old mid-level execs with his-and-hers models, at least until the kid comes.

So, to determine value, first one must suss out what those buyers want and what they don't. Pure driving joy is likely not the first priority among people buying bulbous high-riding sedans with huge tall trunks, though it may be on the list. The Jag neatly fits the bill; it's not as soulful to drive as the XE sedan, but surefooted and eager to get after it. Looks are probably important among these buyers, but probably not in the traditional sense. The E-Pace can't be described using words found in traditional Jaguar design language—ideas like "short," "squat," "tall," and "compacted" wouldn't register. Yet this car is recognizably a Jaguar, and not only that, it's damned handsome. I don't know how Ian Callum & Co. pulled it off.

Also, among people who drive bulbous high-riding sedans with huge tall trunks, getting in and out comfortably—without undue bending of the knees or folding of the body—is presumed to be quite important. The E-Pace fails in that regard in the back, with its narrow rear door opening. Though this might be designed as a deterrent to anyone actually trying to fit into the back seat, which is not recommended.

All that aside, here's the question I have about the whole category, largely comprised of far more generic vehicles than this Jag: If you're shopping around for an entry-level status-symbol commuter car that sits high in traffic, and you're not trying to pack kids in the back—maybe a dog or some gym bags, at most some friends on the short ride to the beach—why the hell not go for the one that's the best-looking and most fun to drive? I don't care how "sensible" people insist these things are; except for ingress and egress and better cargo space, subcompact SUVs are not, in any sense, practical cars. In the absence of practicality, then why not have a couple extra servings of personality?