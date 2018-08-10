2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium Convertible Review: All You Wanna Do Is Ride

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium Convertible.

If ever I'm handed the keys to a convertible, emotionally, it takes me a minute to put the top down. I have to feel ready. I don't know if it's the fact that I don't personally own a convertible, or the fact that everyone can see you when you're driving one, but I'm not immediately comfortable. On a recent scalding summer afternoon, I was handed the keys to a silver 2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium Convertible—and true to form, I drove it home with the top up.

When I got there, I stared at it parked in my garage, its beauty and exterior lines marred by the thin black roof, and I got back in. With a quick twist-and-release of the interior handle and the push of a button, the true state of this roof-less Mustang GT was realized. Tops are meant to be dropped, after all.