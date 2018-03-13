Here's the All-New 2019 Toyota RAV4's Silhouette

Okay, so the released shot doesn't reveal much other than a shape that resembles pretty much every other vehicle in the class, but that is quite a pretty sunset, no? Plus, there's a good chance this thing will serve as your future Uber so we might as well get acquainted.

Other than a scheduled March 28 reveal at the New York International Auto Show, Toyota didn't share any additional details on its upcoming volume-seller. However, based on how important this car is to Toyota's pocketbooks, the chances of a new RAV4 deviating from the established formula too much is slim.

We predict power to come from a turbocharged four-cylinder, your choice of front or all-wheel drive, an obligatory hybrid option, Toyota New Global Architecture GA-C bones shared with the Prius and recently revealed Lexus UX, and pricing to start in the mid-$20,000 range. In terms of styling, we fully expect this to be the most aggressive-looking RAV4 yet. I mean, just look at what they did with the Camry.

For financially pragmatic RAV4 buyers (is there any other kind?) perfectly content with not having the latest and greatest, look forward to deals on the outgoing model after this redesigned version bows at the end of the month.