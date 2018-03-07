Aston Martin's Lagonda Vision Concept Is an Ultra-Luxury Limo for the Future

Being all-electric, the Lagonda Vision Concept's design team had the freedom to tailor the entire car around its cabin, leading to the sleek-yet-spacious shape you see here. In the words of CCO Marek Reichman, "[Electrification] means there is no longer any need for horse and carriage design," referencing the restrictive nature of having a big, internal combustion engine sitting in front of the passenger compartment. "In the Lagonda Vision Concept, the batteries occupy the floor of the car. Everything above that line belongs to us."

With the space to carry four large adults in extreme comfort, the Vision Concept is apparently capable of Level 4 autonomy and hence features captain's chairs that swivel all the way around for the full, mobile lounge effect.

In regards to the autonomous stuff, Palmer cheekily echoes an assertion previously made by his counterpart over at Rolls. "For owners of true luxury cars, autonomy has existed for over a century, in a carbon-based form called a chauffeur," quipped Palmer. "We imagine most Lagonda customers will choose to be driven, but whether by a person or a computer will be up to them. And if they want to drive themselves, the car will ensure that is a delightful and memorable experience too. Lagonda will provide that choice."

Expect a new Lagonda model to start appearing around your local gated community as early as 2021.