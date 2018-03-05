Order Your New A-Class Starting…Now

If you're aggravated by the number of classes Mercedes has, get ready to put another notch in your belt. As long as you’re not in the U.S., you can go to a Mercedes dealer near you and order up the new A-class. The first examples are expected to hit dealer showrooms in May but if you’ve got a spec in mind, the books are open.

There are three different models available including the A200, A250 and A180d. The A200 can be outfitted with either a six-speed manual transmission or the 7G DCT automatic. Prices for the new class start around $37,250 for the 163-horsepower A200 with the manual.

The A-Class will also be available as an “Edition 1” special model if you decide to spring for the additional $8,655 that package costs. I didn’t realize getting a trim package on an A-class would be compelling enough to get people to pony up that much money. I figure for the extra cash wouldn’t you get a different class altogether?