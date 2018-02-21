710-Horsepower Ferrari 488 Pista Revealed

Rumors of an even leaner, meaner 488 swirled last month when the specs of a new 488 variant were spread across social media. On Wednesday morning, Ferrari confirmed the existence of a new permutation of its mid-engined V-8 supercar: The 488 Pista, which means "racetrack" in Italian.

Its improvements are derived from Ferrari's WEC and Challenge spec racing programs, with an emphasis on carving weight from the 488's waistline, increased horsepower, and aerodynamic refinement.

90 kilograms (198 pounds) has disappeared, leaving the car's dry curb weight at 1,280 kilograms (2,822 pounds). In the place of the lost weight is additional power, 50 more horses, to be exact. This puts the 488 Pista at 710-horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. The power to weight ratio approaches 480-hp per ton, allowing zero to 60 in 2.9 seconds. This power is available only with 98 octane fuel, available at specific filling stations in Europe.

It will push onward to a top speed of 211 miles per hour, six greater than the standard 488 GTB, because of both its increased power and reduced drag. The 488 Pista isn't just sleeker, either, it produces 20 percent greater downforce than the GTB, in part courtesy of a Formula 1-style S-duct, which reroutes air from beneath the car to above.

An MSRP for the 488 Pista has not been disclosed, though it is expected to sit significantly higher than that of the 488 GTB.