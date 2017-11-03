2018 Nissan GT-R Now Priced $10,000 Lower With Entry-Level 'Pure' Model

Nissan announced pricing and updated info for the 2018 GT-R on Friday, with the key takeaway being a new, entry-level, Pure model coming in at precisely $10,000 less than the car's previous starting price.

Last year's GT-R customers looking to get into the bargain basement version were offered the $109,990, curiously-named "Premium" model. For 2018, buyers will have the option of a less expensive Pure model. Taking away mostly aural goodies like the 11-speaker Bose system, active noise canceling, active sound enhancement, and the titanium exhaust, the Pure GT-R comes in at $99,990—a mere Big Mac meal shy of six figures.

The introduction of a "purist's" GT-R with less sound trickery is definitely interesting, if not exactly game-changing—especially in the wake of Porsche's recently introduced, budget-purist-mobile Carrera T.