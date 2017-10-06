The Rezvani Tank Would Get You Through The Zombie Apocalypse Just Fine

The small world of jacked-up Jeep Wranglers in future-army cosplay officially gained one more member this week when Rezvani Motors pulled the wraps off their latest creation, an off-road orgy of sci-fi design cues with a few pieces of military tech and a 500-horsepower HEMI V-8. Ready or not, the Rezvani Tank is here.

The company's press release claims the Tank is part of a new vehicle category called the XUV, or Xtreme Utility Vehicle. No matter your stance on intentional misspellings, it's hard to come up with a better word for the Tank than that. Much like with USSV and their bonkers Hellcat Rhino XT, Rezvani presumably buys base model Jeep Wranglers and completely tears them down to the frame to build up their custom body—which can be equipped with Kevlar ballistic armor, bulletproof glass, and "military-grade" run-flat tires. Oh, and let's not forget the power-operated suicide doors.