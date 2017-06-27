The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Is a Cheaper Dodge Demon
A raid on the Demon parts bin yields a worthy prize.
The regular old Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat has been handily overshadowed by the 840-horsepower Demon since the latter's unveiling back in April. But to paraphrase the great Mark Twain, reports of its death have been greatly exaggerated. With the Demon's production numbers so limited, the automaker wants to keep the old kitty fresh for the next round of muscle car wars. Enter the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody.
To create this new Fatcat (sorry, we just trademarked that), Dodge slapped on the Demon's aggressive front splitter and flared fenders, adding about 3.5 inches of width. Beneath them, the car rides on a new set of 11-inch-wide "Devil's Rim" aluminum wheels and Pirelli P-Zero performance tires that offer a lot more grip - and improved performance.
Dodge claims the Hellcat Widebody shaves 0.3 seconds off its quarter-mile time (10.9 vs 11.2) and one tenth of a second off its 0-60 mph time (3.4 vs 3.5) compared to the skinny Hellcat. Combined with improved lateral grip, that all translates to a lap time that's two seconds faster than its calorically-deprived counterpart on Dodge's 1.7-mile road course.
Additionally, the Hellcat Widebody will come with a new electronic power steering system with selectable modes, as well as an improved cooling system that the company claims can withstand 20 minutes of "hard driving" at 100 degrees Fahrenheit without causing any power loss.
The Fatcat will cost you, though. Starting at $72,590 (including destination fee), it amounts to a $7,300 premium over the skinny version for what's basically a Hellcat in Demon's clothing. Orders will open this summer, with planned delivery sometime this fall.
