Callaway Corvette AeroWagen Brings 757 Horses of WTF to Brooklyn

The Callaway Z06 AeroWagen answers a question: What if you mated a Corvette with a station wagon? You may never have asked that question, even after three martinis, and Prince’s “Little Red Corvette” providing a subliminal boost on a jukebox. But people (like me) with a soft spot for muscle wagons—including the Cadillac CTS-V and Mercedes E63 AMG—have a new friend in Reeves Callaway.

Callaway Cars Haul stuff, haul ass with 757 horses and 777 pound-feet of torque

The legendary builder of street and racing Corvettes swung into Brooklyn last week with his long-aborning AeroWagen. If Callaway’s latest love letter to Corvettes wasn’t exotic enough, this AeroWagen was also fitted with his SC757 package. That one plops a massive Eaton supercharger, with three discrete intercooler elements, into the valley of a Corvette Z06’s 6.2-liter V-8. That 2,300-cc supercharger sharply reduces air inlet temperatures and brings 32 percent more displacement than the standard Z06's supercharger. Throw in a higher-flow intake manifold and a cut-out, neatly trimmed Shaker hood to make it all fit, and the result is ready for takeoff: 757 horsepower and 777 pound-feet of torque, versus the 650 / 650 in a standard Z06.

Lawrence Ulrich Callaway AeroWagen at The Drive's Brooklyn HQ

Overkill? Not in coo-coo Corvette world. Or in Callaway Land. A place where, way back in 1988, the 898-horsepower Callaway Sledgehammer Corvette set a longstanding street car speed record by topping 254.7 mph at Ohio’s Transportation Research Center. I won’t be touching those speeds today in the AeroWagen. But they seem almost achievable when I point the Callaway-badged Corvette up Manhattan’s FDR Highway and squeeze the throttle. “Squeeze” being the operating word: A ruder shove of the accelerator, in anything from first to third gear, spins the 20-inch rear tires like a pair of roulette wheels. But properly applied, the 757 supercharged horses will spur the AeroWagen to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds, and a quarter-mile in a heroic 10.5 seconds at 131 mph. That compares to a Chevy’s figures of 2.95 seconds to 60 mph, and a 10.95-second quarter-mile at 127 mph, for a standard Z06 with the same eight-speed automatic transmission.

Lawrence Ulrich We dare you to not smile in the AeroWagen's presence

And where I can’t think of any current production car that combines 750-plus horsepower with a manual transmission – no Ferraris, no Lamborghinis, not even the Dodge Demon – Callaway Cars will happily perform its monster makeover on a customer’s stick-shift Corvette. Now that would be fun. (The Dodge Hellcat comes closest with 707 horses and an optional stick, but it can't hang with any real sports cars on curves, let alone a Corvette Z06). Those trusty Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires are wrapped around Callaway’s custom, Italian-made forged O.Z. alloys. And when I finally figure out how to tiptoe my way to full throttle, the Callaway closes the gap on cars ahead like a shoulder-fired Stinger missile. Clearly, I need more room to let this Corvette run. Wyoming would be good.

Lawrence Ulrich Bikes are a stretch, but AeroWagen swallows more cargo than basic 'Vette

For those unfamiliar with the fanatical, sometimes insular world of Corvettes, Callaway got his start as a race driver and one of the original instructors at Bob Bondurant’s fledgling racing school at Lime Rock, Ct. in 1973, along with the likes of Sam Posey and David Hobbs. Callaway and the whole crew soon quit, with instructors scared to death of their students’ perilous driving on track. Fortuitously, Callaway did end up with one of the school’s BMW 320i’s. He took it to his nearby shop in Old Lyme, and bolted on a self-designed turbocharger kit. Car and Driver’s Don Sherman featured the car in a short story, and made it sound as though Callaway was ready to supply the world with turbo BMW’s. He wasn’t. But Callaway Turbo Systems was born, and Callaway – son of Ely, the eponymous founder of Callaway Golf – was soon supplying turbo kits for Bimmers, Audis, Porsches and other German cars. After a failed, underdog bid to create an American-made, 2.6-liter turbo V-8 for Indy racers in 1984—challenging England’s mighty Ford/Cosworths—Callaway picked up a contract to build a twin-turbocharged Alfa Romeo. Its lavish performance piqued the interest of General Motors engineers—including Corvette chief engineer Dave McLellan—who tabbed Callaway to develop a twin-turbocharged Corvette prototype. Chevrolet began selling those twin-turbo Callaway Corvettes in 1987, with a then-bountiful 345 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque, through select Chevy dealers, with a full factory warranty. More than 500 were sold between 1987 and 1991, in a remarkable tie-in between the world’s largest, often-cautious automaker and a relatively small shop in Connecticut. Now celebrating a 30th anniversary of ‘Vettes, Callaway Cars has built some 2,000 Corvettes for customers. His factories in Connecticut and Temecula, California also assemble specialized versions of Camaros and GM pickups and SUVs, including the Chevy Silverado and Cadillac Escalade.

Callaway Cars Carbon-fiber hatch keeps weight down

It’s hard to imagine now, but in his younger days Callaway was no fan of primitive Corvettes and other American muscle cars. “I liked things that were well-engineered, that worked,” Callaway says. He adds that Corvettes have come a long, remarkable way since then. That includes racing, where Callaway has an exclusive contract to build the ferocious C7 GT3-R racers for FIA competition at his third factory, Callaway Competition GmbH in Germany. As Callaway shows off the AeroWagen in my Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn, passersby gawk at its raised carbon-fiber hatch. Callaway’s carbon-fiber experience includes crafting aircraft and aerospace components for customers including Boeing, Airbus and the U.S. military. The featherweight hatch makes for easy surgery, with the same attachment points as the Corvette’s standard hatch, the same gaskets, hinges and wiring, everything. The reshaped lid adds no extra weight, and Callaway actually claims an aerodynamic edge from the Kamm-style tail. Aside from a transparent top panel, an angled glass panel in the hatch affords decent rearward visibility, at least when the driver scrunches down in the seat.

Callaway Cars Good boy, fetch the Porsche