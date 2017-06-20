The 2018 Lincoln Navigator Offers a Boatload of Luxury For $72,055

Follow the debut of the production-ready 2018 Lincoln Navigator at the 2017 New York Auto Show this Spring, pricing info has just been released. According to Lincoln, the base Navigator will start at $72,055. However, we have a sneaky feeling Navigator owners will not be buying the base model.

In addition to disclosing pricing on the 2018 Lincoln Navigator, the manufacturer unveiled the Lincoln Navigator L. This model is approximately one foot longer and provides an additional 10 inches of legroom. The L trim also offers best-in-class cargo space, beating the Cadillac Escalade and starts at $80,700. In order to keep the interior interesting, Lincoln has used Mahogany Red Venetian Leather to wrap the seats, steering wheel, dash and door hands. Then to give the interior a even more luxurious look, the automaker uses wood around the trim and center cluster. When all said and done, the interior of the Navigator has that regal look many manufacturers attempt to achieve but few succeed the way Lincoln has.