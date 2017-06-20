The 2018 Lincoln Navigator Offers a Boatload of Luxury For $72,055
We wouldn't be surprised if you exited the vehicle a different person.
Follow the debut of the production-ready 2018 Lincoln Navigator at the 2017 New York Auto Show this Spring, pricing info has just been released. According to Lincoln, the base Navigator will start at $72,055. However, we have a sneaky feeling Navigator owners will not be buying the base model.
In addition to disclosing pricing on the 2018 Lincoln Navigator, the manufacturer unveiled the Lincoln Navigator L. This model is approximately one foot longer and provides an additional 10 inches of legroom. The L trim also offers best-in-class cargo space, beating the Cadillac Escalade and starts at $80,700. In order to keep the interior interesting, Lincoln has used Mahogany Red Venetian Leather to wrap the seats, steering wheel, dash and door hands. Then to give the interior a even more luxurious look, the automaker uses wood around the trim and center cluster. When all said and done, the interior of the Navigator has that regal look many manufacturers attempt to achieve but few succeed the way Lincoln has.
The three luxury trims are "Destination Black Label, Chalet and Yacht Club," yes, there is actually a trim called Yacht Club. The Black Label L trim starts at $96,905 and can easily creep above $100,000 with a few simple options.
The 2018 Lincoln Navigator will be powered by a 450-horsepower 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 coupled to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Lincoln says the new Navigator will hit showrooms this fall.
