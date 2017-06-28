For 2017, the Honda Civic Si Is a Driver's Car Once Again

Which is a shame when you realize that Honda's notoriously wonderful, snappy shifter has survived here in a short-throw six-speed—there's also a perfectly arranged pedal box complete with aluminum pedals—because you won't get to use it much, but a relief when you realize how much easier it is to stay in the Si's powerband. Max power from the the 1.4-liter turbo four hits at 5,700 rpm, so unlike a number of previous versions it doesn't require near constant-shifting to stay motivated. Plus, with a claimed 7.0-second sprint to 60 mph (it's probably faster, though), it's no scorcher, so the course's very short straight shot was more than adequate. But infrequent throws simply let us appreciate more the way the excellent chassis danced through the curves, which is to say smoothly and with an athleticism at times bordering on graceful. (However, if you happen to catch the Si off-boost—and you will happen, because it's not hard to do—the car trips over its suddenly apparent power deficiency.)

But there's a tremendous amount of composure at speed in the turns. Credit the adaptive dampers and stiffer primary suspension components like springs and bushings, mounting points, and anti-roll bars from the already dialed-in Civic, plus a standard helical limited-slip differential: the Civic Si showed both phenomenal body control and an abundance of grip, more than one would expect from a mid-level front-wheel-drive car, though the summer tires, a $200 option, certainly helped. Throw in beefier standard brakes (we had uprated aftermarket pads from Honda Performance Development for track use), surprisingly textured feedback from the electronically-assisted steering rack (just 2.1 turns lock-to-lock), and a more sensitive throttle response in Sport mode, which also stiffens the adaptive dampers while reducing power-steering assist, and you have more than the recommended amount of charisma. The Type R may have knocked it from its perch as the enthusiasts' dream Civic, but this Si is a return to form: it's a driver's car, plain and simple.

So the current car has the classic Civic charisma and the Si badge adds the needed dose of heat—but what about quality?

On the road, the chassis retains its charm with a supple and comfortable ride, in Sport or regular modes, aided by well-bolstered, comfortable sport seats. Honda has a nice trick of making wide, open swaths of textured black plastic feel somehow better than cheap, though plastic-y trim bits aping the look of carbon fiber had the opposite effect. (Note to automakers: carbon fiber is almost always an ugly choice for interior trim, even when it's real, even in the highest-end sports cars; when it's fake it's just vulgar.) The center-stack infotainment screen is large enough and bright enough—nothing to write home about—though adding numb touchscreen control for things like volume and menu is so silly and hard to use with precision that it borders on dangerous: if you have to look at the infotainment screen to change the volume or the radio station, the design fails. Use the redundant, steering wheel-mounted controls instead. Navigation is not an option, but Apple Car Play and Android Auto come standard, so adjust your data plan accordingly.