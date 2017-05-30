Italdesign's Super-Exclusive $1.6 Million Zerouno Supercar Hits the Track

So, remember back in February, when Volkswagen A.G. styling department and in-house customization division Italdesign revealed an nutrageous super-limited supercar with a $1.6 million price tag? There's no shame if you don't. The world has been chock-full of news—supercar-related and otherwise—in those interceding months, so it's totally understandable if the seven-figure custom-made sports car got lost in your own personal blend of automotive static.

But Italdesign certainly hasn't forgotten about the project. Indeed, development of the five-off supercar has apparently been proceeding at full steam ahead. The carmaker has released a video of the 205-mile-per-hour speed machine hitting the track ahead of its forthcoming appearance at the Torino Auto Show next month.

The video doesn't reveal all that much in terms of new material, but it does give us a chance to hear the car's naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter V-10 engine rev and scream. Sure, it sounds a fair amount like the Lamborghini Huracan and the Audi R8—with which the Italdesign presumably shares its engine—but if that happens to be the problem for you, well, you probably aren't the target demographic.