For Sale: Brand-Spanking-New 2012 EBR 1190RS Carbon Edition for $39,000

The 1190RS was EBR’s flagship bike when it came back on the scene after Harley-Davidson shuttered the Buell brand a few years earlier. It was made in very limited production; only 100 units were built. The one we see here is the Carbon Edition which employs carbon fiber throughout the bike bringing its wet weight under 400 pounds.

Powering the EBR 1190RS is a 1190cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine producing 175 horsepower and 97 pound-feet of torque. It has an aluminum frame which doubled as the fuel reservoir in classic Buell fashion. This bike cut no corners with features like an eight-piston front brake caliper with a carbon fiber cooling duct and Öhlins suspension with real racing-spec cartridge front forks. The result was so good it won Cycle World’s Best Superbike and Motorcyclist called it the Best Dreambike in 2011.