2021 Yamaha Ténéré 700: ADV Finally Confirmed for Production, But Still Two Years Away for the U.S.

What’s New: The Ténéré 700 is an all-new model that will serve as a lighter, more agile alternative to the bigger Super Ténéré adventure bikes. It promises great off-road performance and go-anywhere capability which will hopefully come in at a reasonably affordable price which has yet to be announced.



Power comes from a 689cc four-stroke parallel-twin engine that appears to be the same one that powers the MT-07 naked bike and XSR700 sport heritage bike. There are no official performance numbers for the Ténéré 700 at this time, but in the MT-07, this engine makes 73 horsepower and 50 pound-feet of torque.



A new double cradle tubular steel frame is nice, slim, and compact with a wheelbase of 62.5 inches. The point is to be light enough to be tossable and strong enough to take a beating. The bike has 9.4 inches of ground clearance which means you’ll be able to clear a lot of terrain without skipping a beat. The bike’s slim, long-range fuel tank with a 4.2-gallon capacity promises an average range of 217 miles meaning you can go pretty far off the beaten path without stopping for fuel.