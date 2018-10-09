2019 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100: New Tech for Aprilia's Super Naked Line

What’s New: The updates for the 2019 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 bikes are mostly technological. One of the most notable new features is its cornering anti-lock brake system developed in partnership with Bosch (sound familiar?) which is now standard on both variants. The cornering ABS on the Aprilias has three levels of sensitivity which can be combined with any of the bikes three engine maps—Sport, Track, and Race.

Other new tech for these bikes includes traction control with eight settings, wheelie control, launch control, an electronic quick shift system which allows for clutchless downshifting, a pit limiter which allows you to limit your top speed (why you’d want to on these bikes, we’re not sure), and cruise control.

For 2019, the Tuono V4 1100 RR is available in Sachsenring red and Magny-Cours grey. Upgrading to the Factory model will give you the black and red Superpole graphic with bold “Aprilia” lettering that won’t make anyone wonder who made your bike.

One of the main differences between the higher-volume RR model and the more exclusive Factory variant is electronic Öhlins suspension on the Tuono V4 1100 Factory. It’s super customizable with semi-active and manual operating modes, and Track, Sport, and Road riding modes. You can customize your ride exactly the way you want it combined with the three engine maps, eight traction control modes, and the three sensitivity levels of the bike’s cornering ABS. This is the high-performance naked bike for the very picky rider who wants control of everything the bike is doing.