2019 Indian FTR 1200 and FTR 1200 S: Indian's Flat Track Inspired Roadster Makes its Debut

“These bikes have gone through a rigorous, multi-year design and testing process to ensure that they perform as good as they look,” explained Ben Lindaman, Indian Motorcycle senior international product manager. “The process was incredibly robust, including over one million miles logged through simulated rides. We also accumulated tens of thousands of test miles on the street with input from racers, including our championship winning Wrecking Crew flat track team and former Grand Prix racers.”
What You Need to Know: Here’s the part where we address the elephant in the room. The production FTR 1200 might be a little more different than many had hoped from the FTR1200 Custom concept bike that we all fell in love with last year. Here’s why that is.
In order to take the FTR from a dream to reality, some obvious changes needed to be made to make it street legal, user-friendly, and reasonably priced. That high exhaust had to be re-routed so people wouldn’t be constantly burning their legs; the seat had to fit two people and be more comfortable for all-day riding; the carbon fiber bits had to go, and so on. If you wanted Indian to just build the FTR Custom concept and sell it as-is, we’d be talking about a less useable bike that’s at least double the price of what we have here.
There's a lot to love about the production FTR 1200, at least on paper. Hopefully, that love will be confirmed when we get a chance to ride one. It has the clear flat track inspiration we want with an affordable price and the everyday usability that it needs to be a successful volume bike. From the styling to the riding position to the price, it seems as if Indian nailed it with the production FTR 1200 despite not looking exactly like the concept.
We'll be at the Intermot motorcycle expo in Cologne, Germany this week to get an early look at the production FTR 1200 and its sportier counterpart in the metal.
The FTR 1200 and FTR 1200 S will hit dealers in spring of 2019. Hopefully, it will be the hit that it needs to be to motivate Indian to continue stepping further outside of its comfort zone and diversifying its lineup with more than just cruisers.