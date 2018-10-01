2019 Indian FTR 1200 and FTR 1200 S: Indian's Flat Track Inspired Roadster Makes its Debut

What’s New: The FTR 1200 and FTR 1200 S are all-new for 2019. These are very significant motorcycles because they represent the first ones in Indian’s modern history that aren't cruisers. These could be considered standard bikes, naked bikes, or roadsters, offering up a neutral yet sporty riding position instead of the laid-back ergonomics found in the company's other offerings.

These bikes have an all-new frame and engine unique to the FTR 1200 lineup. Indian is making it sound like this new modular platform and engine will be the basis of more new motorcycles in the future. Since pretty much every component of these bikes is brand new, there’s a lot to unpack here.

The engine is a liquid-cooled 1203cc V-twin that kicks out very respectable performance numbers of 120 horsepower and 85 pound-feet of torque. It’s linked to a six-speed manual transmission with a power-assisted slipper clutch. By comparison, the 1130cc V-twin that powers the Scout makes 100 hp and 72 lb-ft of twist. That means the FTR is positioned above the Scout line and below the bigger Chief in Indian’s lineup, and it's reflected in prices of $12,999 for the FTR 1200 and $14,999 for the FTR 1200 S.