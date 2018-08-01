Take 'The Ultimate Joyride' in a Polaris Slingshot Through a Drift Course at Sturgis

For the first time at Sturgis, Polaris will be offering “The Ultimate Joyride” in the Polaris Slingshot at the Sturgis motorcycle rally. The joyride is a ride-along with a professional driver who takes you through a drift course to showcase just how fun the Slingshot can be, especially going sideways.

“The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally provides the perfect setting to introduce the fun and exciting Slingshot lifestyle to riders from around the country.,” said Josh Fulkerson, Slingshot senior director in a press release. “The Slingshot Joyride experience gives riders a unique opportunity to ride ‘shotgun’ alongside a professional driver that’ll leave them grinning from ear-to-ear.”

If you want to do the driving, Polaris won’t let you go through the drift course, however, there will be demo rides available of the 2019 Slingshot lineup. The lineup consists of the base S model, the mid-range SL, the sporty SLR, and the luxurious Grand Touring model.

For Polaris Slingshot owners, Polaris will be hosting an owners ride through Black Hills National Forest and ending in Buffalo Chip, South Dakota. The ride will be followed by a night of food and entertainment. If you’re one of the first 175 owners to register for the ride, you’ll win free tickets to the Kid Rock concert at Sturgis that evening. To participate, head to Rice’s Rushmore Motorsports in Rapid City, South Dakota at 2:30 p.m., Aug. 9.

The Ultimate Joyride course and the demo rides take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 3-11. The Joyride course will be located at 3rd and Lazelle St. in Sturgis, while the demo rides will be available at Rice’s Rushmore Motorsports. If you’re going to be at Sturgis and you’re curious about the Slingshot, a demo ride or an Ultimate Joyride would be a great way to get acquainted with the three-wheeler.