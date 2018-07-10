The Crazy Three-Wheeled Yamaha Niken Motorcycle Is Coming to America at $15,999

Yamaha raised a lot of questions in the motorcycling world when it unveiled the Niken last year. The three-wheeled motorcycle offered something totally new in the sport touring world, and other than wondering how that funky suspension works, the biggest questions were “when can I get one?” and “how much?” Yamaha has just confirmed it will be available in the U.S. starting this September with a starting price of $15,999.

Yamaha calls the Niken a Leaning Multi-Wheel (LMW) motorcycle. Even though that technically describes every single motorcycle out there, Yamaha's definition is a three-wheeled motorcycle that isn’t a traditional trike like the big, fat Harley-Davidsons you see with two wheels in the back. Rather, the Niken is a sport touring bike with two wheels up front to create an advantage in handling and stability.