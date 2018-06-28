Indian Motorcycle Tweets Video of American Manufacturing Amidst Harley-Davidson Drama

The video below shows factory workers proudly doing their jobs at the Osceola, Wisconsin engine assembly plant. The plant recently built its 100,000th Indian Motorcycle engine and one worker expresses the “pride, craftsmanship, and honor” that goes into building every engine. Along with some testimonials, we get some cool footage of Indian bikes in action.

Shortly following the dramatic announcement that Harley-Davidson is shifting some of its production overseas , its top domestic competitor is reminding us that its engines are built with American hands in the Heartland. Granted, Harley-Davidson builds engines in the U.S. too, but it seems like the timing of this video from Indian is hardly a coincidence.

As we’ve clarified a few times now, Harley-Davidson motorcycles sold in the U.S. will still all be built in the U.S. The overseas manufacturing H-D is doing is only for bikes sold in foreign markets. That being said, Indian builds all of its bikes here at home with the bikes themselves being assembled in Spirit Lake, Iowa which gives many of its riders and employees a sense of pride.

However, Indian Motorcycle can get away with having all of its manufacturing here because it’s still a much smaller brand than Harley-Davidson and has less of an international presence.

H-D is still a very American brand, but with the recent news of outsourcing rubbing many of the bikemaker's loyalists the wrong way, Indian Motorcycle decided to give riders a friendly reminder of the brand’s commitment to American manufacturing. Die-hard Harley-Davidson fans might be looking at other options for American motorcycles and Indian will gladly sell them an alternative that riders might end up liking even more.