You Could Win a Sailor Jerry Custom Designed Harley-Davidson Softail Motorcycle

Harley-Davidson just pulled the wraps off of six 2018 Softail motorcycles with custom designs at the Elm Street Tattoo & Music Festival in Dallas, Texas. The designs were made by winners of the “My Work Speaks For Itself” competition in which artists competed for the honor to come up with Sailor Jerry themed paint jobs for these Softails. This is the beginning of a promotional tour for these six bikes which H-D is giving away as part of a sweepstakes.

“The contest was created to honor both Norman ‘Sailor Jerry’ Collins, an avid motorcycle rider, Navy vet, and father of American old-school tattooing, and Harley-Davidson—two classic American brands,” said a Harley-Davidson representative in an email to The Drive. “Six winners were chosen from the national pool of entries by a celebrity panel.” That celebrity panel consists of tattoo artist Megan Massacre, “Ink Master” co-host Oliver Peck, and Ashley Marsh of Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum.

These bikes are designed in the vein of American traditional tattooing. Some of the recurring themes in these aesthetics include eagles, stars, flowers, and pinup girls. Each design brings a lot of life and a new personality to the selected motorcycles.

All six bikes are Harley-Davidson Street Bobs which is the entry level bike in the Softail lineup that’s been fully revamped for the 2018 model year. They’re powered by the Milwaukee Eight 107 V-twin engine which makes 110 pound-feet of torque.

This bike normally starts at $14,499 but you can get one of these for free if you’re one of the lucky winners. You can enter to win on Sailor Jerry’s website.