AMA Chair McNally-Bradshaw Joins Storytellers at Mid-Atlantic Women's Motorcycle Rally 

A leader of motorcyclists in general, and women riders in particular, Maggie McNally-Bradshaw, the chair of the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA), will address the 26th Mid-Atlantic Women's Motorcycle Rally. This event takes place on June 21-23, in Front Royal, Virginia.



McNally-Bradshaw will participate in a story-telling event at the rally to discuss how motorcycling has helped many women during life-changing events. McNally-Bradshaw said, "I am looking forward to sharing my story about the impact that motorcycling has had on my life. And I hope that through this event and others like it, more women are encouraged to take up motorcycling and bring others into the lifestyle we all share and love."

AMA Volunteer and State Chapter Coordinator Marie Wuelleh said, "Although women remain a smaller percentage of the motorcycling community, they are a fast-growing segment with a lasting commitment to the sport and a strong desire to bring others into the fold. For a membership organization such as the AMA, this is important because these active women riders are some of our greatest ambassadors, and events such as the Mid-Atlantic Women's Motorcycle Rally put that passion front and center."

The Mid-Atlantic Women's Motorcycle Rally was created by Nancy Warren to establish a community for women who ride where they can share their stories. In addition to providing this forum for sharing personal narratives, the rally raises funds to support the needs of women with breast cancer.