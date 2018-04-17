New Motorcyclists Experience Adventure Motorcycles During RawHyde Adventure Days

Adventure: To engage in a hazardous and exciting activity, especially the exploration of unknown territory. Add motorcycles to this definition and you have one of the most rewarding genres of motorcycling devised in the last decade.

Adventure motorcycles are essentially dirt bikes on steroids. They are fully capable of consuming long distances on the highway and operating off-road. Essentially, they are “go mostly anywhere, do most anything” motorcycles. But the notion of taking one of these big bikes off road can be a daunting prospect. How do you even begin to wade into the pool that is adventure riding when you're not an adventure motorcyclist?

RawHyde Adventures, based out of Castaic, California, is an official BMW Off-Road Academy that offers new and returning riders a variety of programs on how to ride these big bikes in the dirt. For those not entirely ready to take the plunge, RawHyde Adventure Days offers prospective motorcyclists demonstrations, clinics, and practical riding sessions over the course of three days.