New Motorcyclists Experience Adventure Motorcycles During RawHyde Adventure Days

By far, one of my favorite clinics during the event was about first aid and medical emergency management with Sharif Massoud, who is not only an avid adventure rider but a paramedic and instructor at UCLA’s Center for Pre-Hospital Care. The very same school I attended for my EMT certification. While medical professionals are prevented from giving medical advice on how to handle specific injuries, Sharif provided excellent insights on how to conduct oneself in the event of an injury.
“First and foremost, anyone looking to ride a motorcycle should take a basic level first aid/CPR course. Accidents can arise and to possess the knowledge to assess, deal with, and think through situations like these are incredibly important,” said Massoud. “It’s important to familiarize yourself with the most typical injuries that are associated with off-road motorcycling and how to manage them until emergency response teams can arrive.”
Afternoon sessions are reserved for demo rides of new model year BMW adventure motorcycles, practical riding demonstrations, riding loops around the property, and skills practice on how to loft the front wheel over obstacles, ride through sand, and perform emergency braking techniques.