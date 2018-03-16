First Ride: The 2018 Husqvarna 401 Svartpilen and Vitpilen  

The Husqvarna 401 Svartpilen and Vitpilen are the most beautiful small modern motorcycles I've ever laid eyes on. I'm not going to beat around the bush, I've been waiting for this day since the prototypes were unveiled at the EICMA motorcycle show in 2014. There is nothing else quite like them on the market. What began as a three-year obsession since their announcement culminated this week with my first ride of both the 401 Vitpilen and Svartpilen.

The Svartpilen (Black Arrow) is more upright and comfortable and emulates scrambler-style bikes. It even completes the look with knobby Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR rubber.